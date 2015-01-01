SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Plath D, Dadich A, Evans S, Lawson KD, Stout B. Br J Soc Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1093/bjsw/bcaa013

unavailable

As the Australian state of New South Wales considers the adoption of a policy of personalised budgets in child protection, questions arise regarding how such a policy could take shape and how it would impact service delivery to promote safety and well-being amongst vulnerable children. This article presents findings from a mixed-method, realist evaluation of a pilot programme that adopted some of the features of personalised budgets, namely, personalisation, brokerage and keyworkers. Drawing on literature on personalised budgets in disability and aged care, the article highlights the features, potential benefits and challenges of personalised budgets in child protection. It concludes by arguing for a better understanding of how personalised budgets could benefit vulnerable children. This might involve: defining the roles of brokers and keyworkers, developing ways to increase service user engagement, clarifying implications for the wider service sector and planning for the provision of required supports and services for children and families.


Keywords: child protection, families, individual budgets, personalised budgets, social Policy, social work


