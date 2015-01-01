Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this research is to examine the origins of conflicts, as perceived by the larger school community, in a public school in the context of Angolan community.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH To gather data for the research, a qualitative methodology was used, with semi-structured group interviews. A selection of 167 individuals, including teachers, students and family members, was made for the purpose of data collection through interviews. The data were analyzed through a content analysis method using Maxqda 12.



FINDINGS The research revealed that the most relevant conflicts in the school context were related to a lack of compliance by the teachers to professional standards and the code of conduct required by the educational institution for teachers and the teachers' lack of respect for the institutions' ethical-deontological standards. The research also showed that the undisciplined behavior of the students, the poor quality of family life and a lack of parental supervision and guidance (involvement) play a huge part in the ongoing conflicts in the larger context of the school community.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Much research on school conflicts is based on school violence and student bullying. Labor disputes between teachers or between teachers and the school board are still analyzed. In this research, the particularity is a matter of seeing the conflicts of the school community involving parents and guardians.

Language: en