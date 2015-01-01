|
Citation
|
Osmann J, Khalvatgar AM, Feinstein A. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2020; 12(3): 115-123.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Afghanistan is one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists. There are, however, no data on the mental health of Afghan journalists covering conflict in their country. The study aims to determine the degree to which Afghan journalists are exposed to traumatic events, their perceptions of organizational support, their rates of symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, their utilization of mental health services and the effectiveness of the treatment received.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Afghan journalists; Conflict; Depression; Psychological therapy; PTSD; Traumatic events