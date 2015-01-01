|
Ola AA. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2020; 12(3): 151-161.
PURPOSE One of the greatest obstacles confronting the journalism profession in the discharge of their duties is the indiscriminate physical and digital threat being experienced by journalists all over the world, particularly within sub-Saharan Africa. The continuous attacks facing journalists in Africa, most especially during election times, violate their fundamental human rights. Journalists play a major role in the dissemination of information before, during and after an election. Unfortunately, elections in many African States are characterised by uncertainty, due to the possibility of election-related violence, which has led to the killing and disappearance of many journalists.
Language: en
Attack; Electoral violence; Information; Journalist; Nigeria; Safety