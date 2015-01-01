SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joiner TE, Lieberman A, Stanley IH, Reger MA. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2020; 12(3): 177-182.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JACPR-05-2020-0502

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE The coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted concerns about an increased risk for psychological distress, broadly and suicide mortality, specifically; it is, as yet, unclear if these concerns will be realized, but they are plausible.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors demonstrate why researchers, clinicians, policymakers and other public health stakeholders should be vigilant to the potential increases in murder-suicide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINDINGS During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports of increased gun sales, alcohol sales, intimate partner violence and child neglect/abuse. These factors give one serious pause regarding the potential for murder-suicide, especially in the context of other pandemic-related stressors (e.g. loneliness, economic stress, health anxiety).

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper highlights pandemic-related factors that might spur increased murder-suicide and encourages murder-suicide prevention efforts to take place alongside other pandemic-related public health interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Coronavirus; COVID-19; Murder; Murder-suicide; Public health; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print