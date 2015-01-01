Abstract

This study examined the perception of people on the influence or effect of Child bomber role on children in the Northeast of Nigeria. The study adopted descriptive survey design and was guided by two research questions. It used primary data collected through structured questionnaire. The population of the study consists of 4,171,104 out of which 400 respondents were sampled. The data collected was processed with the aid of Statistical Package for Social Science (SPSS, 23), and analyzed using descriptive statistics, while Z-test was employed for test of hypotheses. The findings revealed that child bomber assignments has a significant effect on the educational level of children in the Northeast The researchers also found that child bomber role has a significant effect on the socio-psychological behaviour of children in Northeast zone of Nigeria. It was recommended among others that government should further efforts to expose and bring to justice all Boko Haram militants, sponsors and those who are benefiting from the insurgency.

Language: en