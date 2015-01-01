CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Hall W, Yeates S. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33001512
|
Abstract
|
We describe the origins of the 1939 melodrama Reefer Madness, correct some common misconceptions about its role in the prohibition of marijuana in the United States and analyse some common contemporary misuses of the film's tile as a catch phrase to discredit evidence that some patterns of cannabis can harm users...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis prohibition; Cannabis representations; exploitation cinema; melodrama; propaganda; psychosis