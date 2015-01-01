SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arslan G, Yıldırım M, Aytaç M. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1824204

PMID

32998663

Abstract

We investigated the relationship between coronavirus anxiety and rumination with subjective vitality and loneliness as mediators. The online sample included 356 Turkish young people (M = 22.06, SD = 4.43 years). The analysis indicated that the coronavirus anxiety was directly associated with subjective vitality, loneliness, and rumination. Subjective vitality and loneliness also had direct effects on rumination. Furthermore, the indirect effect of coronavirus anxiety on rumination was mediated by subjective vitality and loneliness. These findings highlight the importance of having effective systems that account for subjective vitality and loneliness to minimize the impact of the coronavirus anxiety on rumination.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print