Abstract

We investigated the relationship between coronavirus anxiety and rumination with subjective vitality and loneliness as mediators. The online sample included 356 Turkish young people (M = 22.06, SD = 4.43 years). The analysis indicated that the coronavirus anxiety was directly associated with subjective vitality, loneliness, and rumination. Subjective vitality and loneliness also had direct effects on rumination. Furthermore, the indirect effect of coronavirus anxiety on rumination was mediated by subjective vitality and loneliness. These findings highlight the importance of having effective systems that account for subjective vitality and loneliness to minimize the impact of the coronavirus anxiety on rumination.

Language: en