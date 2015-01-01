|
Reilly N, Prebor J, Moxey J, Schussler E. Exp. Brain Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33000293
Postural stability deficits are commonly observed in cases of concussion. However, the objective duration in which impairments of standing postural stability remain following a concussion is often inconclusive. The present study was conducted to determine if prior history of concussion is associated with deficits in postural stability beyond the clinical determination of recovery. It was hypothesized that concussion history would be associated with decreases in static stability compared to individuals that have never sustained a concussion. Fifty-four healthy adults were recruited based on whether they reported sustaining one or more prior concussions (n = 27) or no history of concussion (n = 27). Participants were instructed to stand on a force platform to track center-of-pressure (CoP) during standing for thirty seconds under four conditions based on stance and number of tasks: (1) bipedal, single-task, (2) bipedal, dual-task, (3) unipedal, single-task, and (4) unipedal, dual-task.
Concussion; Center-of-pressure; Concussion history; Dual-task; Postural stability