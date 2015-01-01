|
Citation
|
Pengpid S, Peltzer K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(19): e7096.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32998227
|
Abstract
|
Health risk behaviours during adolescence can have long-term negative consequences. Little is known, however, about the recent health risk behaviour trends in adolescents in Lebanon. This investigation aimed to report the trends in the prevalence of various health risk behaviours, such as alcohol use, dietary behaviour, interpersonal violence, mental health, oral and hand hygiene, among adolescents in Lebanon. Cross-sectional nationally representative data were analysed from 13,109 adolescents (14 years median age) that participated in three waves (2005, 2011 and 2017) of the "Lebanon Global School-Based Student Health Survey (GSHS)".
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; mental health; injury; alcohol use; protective factors; hygiene