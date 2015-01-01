Abstract

This article examines the legislation and practice of compulsory treatment in China. Part I traces the Chinese history of criminal commitment law, explains the research methodology, and highlights some general empirical findings. Part II provides a comprehensive empirical analysis of compulsory treatment law in China, it covers both substantial issues such as criteria of compulsory treatment and procedural issues such as the commitment hearing, enforcement, and discharge of compulsory treatment. It also explores the compulsory treatment law from the human rights protection perspective. Our primary objective is to present the empirical findings to enable the legislative and other involved government agencies to make informed decisions about the future evolution of Chinese law in this area.

Language: en