BACKGROUND: There is little literature available about the type of sports and concomitant knee injury.



The purpose of the study: To help in better prediction of concomitant knee injuries in football and kabaddi players.



Material method: Five hundred and seventeen male athletes [Football (n = 226) and Kabaddi players (n = 291)] aged between 16 and 35 years were enrolled in the study. These were categorized into five groups depending upon the time interval between injury and surgery (0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-24 months). Meniscal and chondral damage present at the time of ACL reconstruction was documented.



Results: The overall incidence of meniscal tear was more in kabaddi players (220/291) as compared to football players (144/226; p = 0.003). The incidence of both menisci tear was more in kabaddi as compared to football (p = 0.02). Incidence of lateral meniscus tear (147/291) in kabaddi was more as compared to football (84/226; p = 0.002). The incidence of condylar damage was comparable in both groups. Medial femoral condyle was more commonly injured in both the sports irrespective of time frame.



Conclusion: The chances of meniscus injuries were more in kabaddi players compared to football players in ACL deficient knee. The time interval between injury and surgery had a direct correlation with meniscus and chondral injuries.



Level of evidence: Level III, retrospective study.



