Citation
Andrews NCZ, Motz M, Pepler DJ. J. Fam. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
33001676
Abstract
Interpersonal violence is a significant concern for families; thus interventions to support vulnerable mothers and children experiencing violence are essential. The purpose of this study was to present preliminary evaluation results from the national dissemination of an interpersonal violence intervention for mothers delivered in community-based programs across Canada. In 18 communities, 184 mothers participated in the intervention. Mothers reported on measures related to the self, relationships, parenting, and knowledge of community services, both before and after the intervention. Mothers comprised a high-risk, vulnerable population.
Language: en