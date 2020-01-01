Abstract

Interpersonal violence is a significant concern for families; thus interventions to support vulnerable mothers and children experiencing violence are essential. The purpose of this study was to present preliminary evaluation results from the national dissemination of an interpersonal violence intervention for mothers delivered in community-based programs across Canada. In 18 communities, 184 mothers participated in the intervention. Mothers reported on measures related to the self, relationships, parenting, and knowledge of community services, both before and after the intervention. Mothers comprised a high-risk, vulnerable population.



RESULTS indicated feasibility and acceptability, based on a high proportion of intervention completers and high levels of satisfaction. Women reported improvements in self-esteem, self-efficacy, relationship capacity, parenting stress, knowledge of community services, and understanding of relevant concepts compared to before the intervention (with small to medium effects). Additional analyses supported some of these findings as particularly robust. We discuss the importance of community-based projects in reaching diverse families, sustaining engagement with high levels of satisfaction, and supporting mothers in making changes relating to themselves, their relationships, and their parenting. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en