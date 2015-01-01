Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine hospital employee perceptions of organizational safety one-year following a workplace violence intervention and to evaluate perceptions based on violence exposure status.



METHODS: In 2014, 343 employees across 41 hospital units (N = 21 control units, N = 20 intervention units) completed a questionnaire capturing organizational safety perceptions and violence exposure.



RESULTS: Intervention unit employees reported more positive perceptions of organizational safety compared to control unit employees. However, intervention group employees who experienced patient-to-worker violence (Type II) had significantly more positive perceptions than those who experienced worker-to-worker violence (Type III).



CONCLUSIONS: Organizational safety perceptions improved following a violence-prevention intervention, especially among employees who reported Type II violence. Certain employees report worsened safety perceptions. Hospitals and units that implement violence prevention interventions should strive to address all types of violent behavior.

Language: en