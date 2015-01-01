SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Foslien-Nash C, Reed B. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 3): 52-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

DOI

10.1093/milmed/usaa143

PMID

33002145

Abstract

Health care and the Veterans Health Administration have adopted many initiatives to improve patient care, including efforts to create a "Just Culture" environment for patient safety and quality outcomes. Despite significant resources and efforts on these initiatives and some temporary improvements, we continue to struggle to make significant and sustainable improvements. At the Veterans Administration North Texas Health Care System, we see that our efforts have addressed the wrong thing. By focusing our efforts to shift the underlying mindset that drives behavior, we expect to create the foundation that will help us truly achieve a High Reliability and Just Culture organization that provides the care and outcomes our patients and staff deserve.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print