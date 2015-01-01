Abstract

The age-adjusted pedestrian death rate increased from 1.7 per 100,000 in 2009 to 2.2 in 2018. This increase was seen in each racial/ethnic group: from 1.4 to 1.8 per 100,000 for non-Hispanic White persons, from 2.5 to 3.6 for non-Hispanic Black persons, and from 2.4 to 2.9 for persons of Hispanic origin. In both 2009 and 2018, non-Hispanic White persons had the lowest death rate; in 2018, the rate was highest for non-Hispanic Black persons.



