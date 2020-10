Abstract

An error occurred in the article by Rahman et al titled, "Cost-Effectiveness of an Injury and Drowning Prevention Program in Bangladesh" published in the December 2012 issue of Pediatrics (2012;130[6]: e1621-e1628; doi: 10.1542/peds.2012-0757).



On page e1624, middle column, Results, the second sentence under Effectiveness reads "SwimSafe graduation rates were 100%." This should have read "All SwimSafe graduates were included in this study."



The online article has been corrected.



