Abstract

The Eleventh Judicial Circuit Criminal Mental Health Project (CMHP), a court-based jail diversion program, was established to divert individuals with serious mental illness from the criminal justice system into treatment and support services. The CMHP's success is built on collaboration among a diverse array of community stakeholders. This column describes the establishment and maintenance of these partnerships. CMHP's success is the result of several factors, including motivated local champions, acquisition of grant funding, formalized communication support, and use of the sequential intercept model. As the CMHP grows, system science methods will be useful for supporting optimization and sustainment.

