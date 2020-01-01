Abstract

Firearm-related injuries, or gunshot wounds (GSWs), are among the most important worldwide public health problems, resulting in considerable annual morbidity, disability, and mortality. GSWs to the abdomen and pelvis are associated with substantial injuries to multiple organs and tissues. Imaging plays an important role in identifying these injuries, dictating nonoperative management, and determining imaging and clinical follow-up, as well as helping manage potential long-term complications. CT is the primary imaging modality used to evaluate these injuries and their complications, including use of reconstructed multiplanar volume-rendered images. The authors discuss the ballistics and mechanisms of firearm injury, CT findings, trajectory analysis, and applications of different imaging modalities above and beyond CT in evaluation of GSWs. Imaging findings and classifications of the severity of injuries to solid and hollow organs and vascular, musculoskeletal, and neurologic systems are reviewed. Key complications associated with gunshot injuries to the abdomen and pelvis are presented. The challenges of imaging in the acute trauma setting and potential pitfall mimics at imaging, particularly at CT, are also described. A step-by-step guide for thorough and comprehensive evaluation of GSWs to the abdomen and pelvis is introduced, with tips for optimizing effective communication with the clinical team. Online supplemental material is available for this article.©RSNA, 2020.

Language: en