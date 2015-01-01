Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall injuries are a leading cause of death in older adults. The potential impact of chronic pain characteristics on risk for injurious falls is not well understood. This prospective cohort study examined the relationship between chronic pain and risk for injurious falls in older adults.



METHODS: The MOBILIZE Boston Study enrolled 765 community-dwelling adults aged 70 years and older living in and around Boston, Massachusetts. Chronic pain characteristics, including pain severity, pain interference, and pain distribution, were measured at baseline using the Brief Pain Inventory subscales and a joint pain questionnaire. Occurrence of falls and fall-related injuries were recorded using monthly fall calendar postcards and fall follow-up interviews during the 4-year follow-up period.



RESULTS: Negative binomial regression models showed that pain interference and pain distribution, but not pain severity, independently predicted injurious falls adjusting for potential confounders. Participants in the highest third of pain interference scores had a 61% greater risk of injurious falls compared to those reporting little or no pain interference. Compared to no pain, multisite pain was associated with a 57% greater risk of injurious falls. Stratified by gender, the association was only significant in women. In the short term, moderate to severe pain in a given month was associated with increased risk of injurious falls in the subsequent month.



CONCLUSIONS: Global pain measures are associated with increased risk of injurious falls in older adults. Pain assessment should be incorporated into fall risk assessments. Interventions are needed to prevent fall injuries among elders with chronic pain.

Language: en