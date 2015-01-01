|
Heron N, Sarriegui I, Jones N, Nolan R. Phys. Sportsmed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33000984
Introduction Road cycling is a very common recreational and elite sport. To facilitate consistent reporting of injuries and illness in professional road cycling we want to establish terms, definitions and methods for injury and illness reporting in elite road cycling epidemiology studies, similar to other sports. Aims/Objectives The aim of this study is to establish an international expert statement for injury and illness reporting in professional road cycling.
incidence; prevalence; (up to five): consensus statement; injury and illness reporting; road cycling