SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henry N, Flynn A, Powell A. Violence Against Women 2020; 26(15-16): 1828-1854.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801219875821

PMID

32998673

Abstract

This article investigates the phenomenon of domestic and sexual violence against adult women using digital communications technologies. The article explores terminological and conceptual challenges and describes the empirical research literature in this field to date in relation to digital dating abuse, intimate partner cyberstalking, technology-facilitated sexual assault, image-based sexual abuse, and online sexual harassment. The article also discusses policy and practice responses to this growing problem, as well as future directions for research. We argue that research and practice need to be guided by existing conceptual frameworks that utilize gender and actor-network theory to understanding the causes and consequences of women's experiences of abuse and violence facilitated by digital technologies.


Language: en

Keywords

cyberstalking; digital dating abuse; image-based sexual abuse; online sexual harassment; technology-faciliated abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print