Yang J, Li W, Wang W, Gao L, Wang X. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 278: 397-404.
33007631
Cyberbullying perpetration has become an international public health concern among adolescents. However, it is less clear whether anger rumination potentially increases adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration up to now, and there is a limited understanding of factors that may affect this relationship. Therefore, the current study examined the relationship between anger rumination and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and attempts to determine whether moral disengagement and callous-unemotional traits moderated this relationship at the same time. Two thousand four hundred and seven Chinese adolescents completed the measurements of anger rumination, moral disengagement, callous-unemotional traits, and cyberbullying perpetration.
Moral disengagement; Adolescents’ cyberbullying perpetration; Anger rumination; Callous-unemotional traits