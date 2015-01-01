Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In France, pregabalin is widely prescribed in adults but still not approved for children. We aimed to investigate the incidence of pregabalin exposure in ≤6-year-old children, to describe the characteristics and outcome of ingestions involving pregabalin alone, and to estimate a clinically relevant toxic dose in this population.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of pregabalin exposures in ≤6-year-old children, collected by the French Poison Control Centers in 2004-2019. The incidence was estimated using pregabalin prescription data from the Health Improvement Network database (the French version of THIN). The poison severity score (PSS) was used to grade severity.



RESULTS: We found 313 unintentional immediate-release pregabalin ingestions in ≤6-year-old children. The number of cases per 100,000 pregabalin-treated adults increased over time (p < 0.001). One hundred twenty-six cases involving pregabalin alone (age, 2 years [1.6-3.0] (median [25th-75th percentiles]); median ingested dose 6.4 mg/kg [3.6-10.9]) were analyzed. No child presented an underlying neurological/cardiac disease and/or took concomitant medications. Most of the children (77%) remained asymptomatic (PSS0) while 21% and 2% developed minor (PSS1) or moderate (PSS2) neurological symptoms, respectively. No severe complications/fatalities were reported. All symptomatic children recovered within 24 h. The ingested pregabalin dose was positively correlated with PSS (p < 0.0001). Using a ROC curve approach (area under the curve, 0.85; p < 0.001), ingestion of ≥19.4 mg/kg pregabalin was appropriate to recommend hospital referral (sensitivity, 39% [95% confidence interval (95% CI), 24-56], specificity, 100% [95% CI, 96-100], predictive positive value, 100% [95% CI, 64-100], and negative predictive value, 85% [95% CI, 82-89]). Symptomatic children who ingested <19.4 mg/kg pregabalin developed minor symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Despite increasing prescriptions in adults in France, unintentional pregabalin ingestions in ≤6-year-old children remain rare and cause minimal toxicity. Children with no underlying neurological/cardiac disease and concomitant medication ingesting <19.4 mg/kg immediate-release pregabalin alone can be safely observed at home.

