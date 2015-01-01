SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mooney J, Self M, ReFaey K, Elsayed G, Chagoya G, Bernstock JD, Johnston JM. Concussion 2020; 5(3): CNC76.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2020-0004

PMID

33005435 PMCID

Abstract

Sports-related concussion has been examined extensively in collision sports such as football and hockey. However, historically, lower-risk contact sports such as soccer have only more recently garnered increased attention. Here, we review articles examining the epidemiology, injury mechanisms, sex differences, as well as the neurochemical, neurostructural and neurocognitive changes associated with soccer-related concussion. From 436 titles and abstracts, 121 full texts were reviewed with a total of 64 articles identified for inclusion. Concussion rates are higher during competitions and in female athletes with purposeful heading rarely resulting in concussion. Given a lack of high-level studies examining sports-related concussion in soccer, clinicians and scientists must focus research efforts on large-scale data gathering and development of improved technologies to better detect and understand concussion.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; football; sport-related concussion; repetitive subconcussive head impact; soccer; sport injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print