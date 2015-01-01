SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gard A, Lehto N, Engström, Shahim P, Zetterberg H, Blennow K, Marklund N, Tegner Y. Concussion 2020; 5(3): CNC78.

10.2217/cnc-2020-0007

33005437 PMCID

BACKGROUND: Sports-related concussion (SRC) is increasingly recognized as a potential health problem in ice hockey. Quality of life (QoL) in players retiring due to SRC has not been thoroughly addressed.

Materials & methods: QoL using the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 5th Edition, Impact of Event Scale-Revised and Short Form Health Survey was measured in Swedish ice hockey players who retired due to persistence of postconcussion symptoms or fear of attaining additional SRC.

Results: A total of 76 players were assessed, on average of 5 years after their most recent SRC. Overall, retired players had a high burden of postconcussion symptoms and reduced QoL.

Conclusion: Retired concussed ice hockey players have a reduced QoL, particularly those retiring due to postconcussion symptoms. Symptom burden should be continuously evaluated and guide the decision to retire.


Language: en

quality of life; ice hockey; IES-R; postconcussive syndrome; SF-36; sports-related concussion

