|
Citation
|
Gard A, Lehto N, Engström, Shahim P, Zetterberg H, Blennow K, Marklund N, Tegner Y. Concussion 2020; 5(3): CNC78.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33005437 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports-related concussion (SRC) is increasingly recognized as a potential health problem in ice hockey. Quality of life (QoL) in players retiring due to SRC has not been thoroughly addressed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
quality of life; ice hockey; IES-R; postconcussive syndrome; SF-36; sports-related concussion