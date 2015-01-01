Abstract

AIM: Describe the patient demographics and management of outpatient concussion visits, focusing on neurologists.



Materials & methods: We used the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey to provide national estimates on the demographics and clinical decisions of concussion visits from 2006 to 2016, which were identified with International Classification of Disease-9/10 codes.



Results: From 2006 to 2016, there were an estimated 11 million visits nationally. Neurologists saw significantly more patients over 18 years old and more nonacute care compared with non-neurologists. Neurologists performed imaging and prescribed new medications at similar rates as non-neurologists. Non-neurology subspecialties had a significant increase in visits during the study period.



Conclusion: Neurologists saw older patients and more subacute patient care with similar rates prescribing new medications and imaging. Non-neurology subspecialists are more involved in concussions than previously.

Language: en