Citation
Ballesteros Peña S, Fernández Aedo I, Vallejo de la Hoz G. Emergencias 2020; 32(5): 345-348.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
33006835
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To analyze the impact of a local football (soccer) team's matches on patient demand for hospital emergency department care in Bilbao, in the Spanish province of Biscay.
Language: es
Keywords
Emergency medical services; Fútbol; Health service needs and demand; Necesidades y demanda de servicios de salud; Servicios médicos de urgencia; Sports, football