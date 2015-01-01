|
Mattie J, Tavares J, Matheson B, Smith E, Denison I, Miller WC, Borisoff J. IEEE Trans. Neural Syst. Rehabil. Eng. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33006931
Novel technologies such as the Nino® two-wheeled powered mobility device are promoted as offering an intuitive improved experience compared to conventional wheelchair mobility use. The Nino® has a smaller footprint than a power wheelchair, a zero-degree turning radius, tiller-based steering, and relies on the user leaning forwards and back to move and brake. This study aimed to evaluate manual wheelchair users' ability to use the Nino® to complete a variety of wheelchair skills, and also investigated task demand, user confidence, and user perceptions. Twelve participants with a mean of 22 years of experience using a wheelchair completed the study; most had spinal cord injuries and one had multiple sclerosis. Our findings indicate that Wheelchair Skills Test scores were significantly higher for individuals in their manual wheelchair than in the Nino®.
