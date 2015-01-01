Abstract

Novel technologies such as the Nino® two-wheeled powered mobility device are promoted as offering an intuitive improved experience compared to conventional wheelchair mobility use. The Nino® has a smaller footprint than a power wheelchair, a zero-degree turning radius, tiller-based steering, and relies on the user leaning forwards and back to move and brake. This study aimed to evaluate manual wheelchair users' ability to use the Nino® to complete a variety of wheelchair skills, and also investigated task demand, user confidence, and user perceptions. Twelve participants with a mean of 22 years of experience using a wheelchair completed the study; most had spinal cord injuries and one had multiple sclerosis. Our findings indicate that Wheelchair Skills Test scores were significantly higher for individuals in their manual wheelchair than in the Nino®.



RESULTS from the Wheelchair Use Confidence Scale showed that confidence scores increased significantly after completing Nino® training, and that participants were significantly more confident using their manual chair than the Nino®. Cognitive workload, as measured by the NASA-Task Load Index, was significantly higher in the Nino® than in participants' manual wheelchairs.



FINDINGS from qualitative interviews suggest that the Nino® is unlikely to be suitable as a functional replacement of an individual's manual wheelchair. Most participants felt unsafe during braking. Other perceptions included that the Nino may be a good alternative for use as a recreational outdoor mobility device, a powered mobility option to help prevent upper extremity overuse injuries, have a positive impact on social interactions, but that a high degree of focus was required during use. In addition to needing to address safety, usability, and functional concerns, the data suggests a clinical focus on training individuals to use these new devices may be necessary for effective community use.

