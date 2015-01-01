Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a widespread adverse experience that has multiple detrimental impacts in the long-term, affecting mental, sexual, and physical health of survivors. In addition, CSA may impede interpersonal functioning, and be associated with a heightened risk of revictimization. Recent review articles have summarized the possible risk factors associated with sexual revictimization, yet an increasing body of literature suggests that CSA may be a key risk factor for multiple forms (i.e., psychological, physical, sexual) of victimization occurring specifically in the context of intimate relationships, either in adolescence (dating violence) or adulthood (partner violence). Our understanding of the mechanisms linking CSA and dating violence or intimate partner violence is still limited. This systematic review of the literature is aimed at summarizing the identified mediators of the association between CSA and revictimization in romantic relationships in past empirical reports. A total of 18 studies meeting criteria were identified. Apart from PTSD, few potential mediators have been explored in more than one study. In addition, few studies have investigated protective factors that may reduce the risk of revictimization. Several limitations in the current literature were identified including issues related to definitions and measurement. Studies relying on longitudinal designs with representative samples are clearly needed to orient future prevention efforts and break the revictimization trajectory.

