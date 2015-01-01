|
Citation
|
Daupare S, Narbutaite J. J. Indian Soc. Pedod. Prev. Dent. 2020; 38(3): 216-221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33004718
|
Abstract
|
AIM: According to the WHO, 16%-40% of children aged 6-12 years experience dental traumas. Long-term treatment success depends on immediate emergency care and early professional management after the injury occurred. The primary school teachers can play a crucial role in managing traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) because they are often in proximity to children and often need to assist when dental trauma occurs. The aim of the present study was to assess primary school teachers' knowledge and attitude regarding TDI and describe their behavior in emergency situations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
schoolchildren; emergency care; Dental trauma; teachers