McCabe CT, Watrous JR, Galarneau MR. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
33005930
INTRODUCTION: Service members (SMs) who are injured on deployment are at risk for myriad long-term health problems that may be ancillary to their physical injury, including high rates of depression and posttraumatic stress disorder, and poor health behaviors (e.g., problem drinking, cigarette and tobacco use, poor sleep quality, and sedentary lifestyle). As the specific health behaviors injured SMs engage in have been largely ignored, the primary aim of this study was to compare health behavior patterns among those with and without mental health problems in a large, representative sample of SMs injured on combat deployment.
