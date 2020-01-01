Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the physical, sexual, or emotional violence between current or former partners. It is a major public health issue that affects nearly one out of four women. Nonetheless, IPV is greatly underdiagnosed. Imaging has played a significant role in identifying cases of nonaccidental trauma in children, and similarly, it has the potential to enable the identification of injuries resulting from IPV. Radiologists have early access to the radiologic history of such victims and may be the first to diagnose IPV on the basis of the distribution and imaging appearance of the patient's currrent and past injuries. Radiologists must be familiar with the imaging findings that are suggestive of injuries resulting from IPV. Special attention should be given to cases in which there are multiple visits for injury care; coexistent fractures at different stages of healing, which may help differentiate injuries related to IPV from those caused by a stranger; and injuries in defensive locations and target areas such as the face and upper extremities. The authors provide an overview of current methods for diagnosing IPV and define the role of the radiologist in cases of IPV. They also describe a successful diagnostic imaging-based approach for helping to identify IPV, with a specific focus on the associated imaging findings and mechanisms of injuries. In addition, current needs and future perspectives for improving the diagnosis of this hidden epidemic are identified. This information is intended to raise awareness among radiologists, with the ultimate goal of improving the diagnosis of IPV and thus reducing the devastating effects on victims' lives. ©RSNA, 2020.

Language: en