Preston TJ, Raudales AM, Albanese BJ, Schmidt NB. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 160: e109927.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Trauma-exposed individuals, specifically those with higher posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), are at elevated risk of developing alcohol-related problems. One mechanism via which PTSS may contribute to problematic alcohol use is poor attentional control (AC). AC theory suggests that increases in PTSD-related distress will reduce AC, which could then yield greater problematic alcohol use. An alternative path suggests poor AC amplifies PTSS, thereby promoting alcohol abuse. To date, no research has simultaneously evaluated these two pathways. Trauma exposed participants (N = 339) completed self-report measures on trauma related symptoms, AC, and alcohol use. Cross-sectional analyses tested direct effects of PTSS and AC on problematic alcohol use as well as indirect effects of PTSS on alcohol use via AC and AC on alcohol use via PTSS.
AC; Alcohol use; Attentional control; PTSS; Trauma symptoms