Kokkinos CM, Kountouraki M, Voulgaridou I, Markos A. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 160: e109946.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
This study examined whether social cognitive processes (social goals of dominance, popularity, intimacy), and affect (friendship jealousy) mediate the links between personality traits (Five Factor Model; FFM) and relational aggression (RAgg), in and non-clinical sample of 235 Greek adolescents.
Adolescents; Five Factor Model; Friendship jealousy; Relational aggression; Social goals