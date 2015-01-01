SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kokkinos CM, Kountouraki M, Voulgaridou I, Markos A. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 160: e109946.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.paid.2020.109946

This study examined whether social cognitive processes (social goals of dominance, popularity, intimacy), and affect (friendship jealousy) mediate the links between personality traits (Five Factor Model; FFM) and relational aggression (RAgg), in and non-clinical sample of 235 Greek adolescents.

RESULTS revealed that RAgg was positively linked to energy/extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness, while it was negatively associated with neuroticism/emotional instability. Further, positive associations emerged between RAgg and social dominance, popularity and friendship jealousy. Mediation models showed that friendship jealousy mediated the effects of openness to experience and neuroticism/emotional instability on RAgg. Further, high intimacy mediated the negative association between energy/extraversion and RAgg, while social dominance mediated the negative link between agreeableness and RAgg. The results replicate prior research, while practical and theoretical implications are discussed.


Adolescents; Five Factor Model; Friendship jealousy; Relational aggression; Social goals

