Abstract

In all over the world intimate partner violence is a women specific crime which is the result of other forms of violence such as childhood abuse and children exposure to domestic violence. Childhood is the period during which every witnessed instance of intimate violence and childhood abuse creates a long lasting impact on the mind of the woman which makes her more susceptible to become a victim in their adulthood during intimate relationships. The present study aimed to investigate the role of childhood abuse and childhood exposure to domestic violence as determinants of victimisation of women in intimate partner violence. A cross sectional survey has been done on 722 women aged from 19 to 38 who have faced intimate violence during their relationships. A structured pretested questionnaire has been used to collect the responses through snowball sampling method. Path model has been made and analysed with the application of Structural equational Modeling to identify the relationships between identified constructs. The findings of the study have revealed that childhood abuse and childhood exposure to domestic violence are significant determinants that promotes victimisation of women during intimate partner Violence. Present study would assist in identifying psychological reasons behind the victimisation of women during Intimate Partner Violence and would aid in forming various interventions in this context.

