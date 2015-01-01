Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem with harmful consequences for affected individuals. We report the prevalence of physical and sexual violence and justification of this violence by ever-married women.



METHODology: We conducted this cross-sectional study on 500 women in an urban area of a metropolitan city of North India. We used a validated questionnaire to estimate the prevalence and forms of IPV and proportion of women who justify the violence they face. We used logistic regression to determine the association of violence with certain sociodemographic factors. We also studied the association of justification of violence with these sociodemographic factors.



RESULTS: Ninety-one (18.2%) women had "ever" experienced physical violence. Alcohol consumption by the husband, initial place of residence, and controlling behavior by the husband were significantly associated with physical violence. Fifty two (10.4%) had "ever" experienced sexual violence. Higher education status of the women, justification of violence by the women, controlling behaviour and alcohol consumption by the husbands was significantly associated with sexual violence. Women who had faced any one form of violence (physical or sexual) were at higher risk of facing the other form as well. One hundred and eight two women (36.2%) justified violence by husbands. Women who faced controlling behavior, experienced sexual violence, were poorly educated, or were married for more than 10 years were more likely to justify any form of IPV they faced.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol consumption, controlling behavior, and justification of violence are important behavioral predictors for physical or sexual violence. We recommend behavioral change communication strategies targeted at male partners and also the families to curb the menace of IPV.



Keywords: Justification, physical, sexual, violence, women

