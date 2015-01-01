SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hofmann V, Landmann A, Schmitt G, Krauskopf A, Bartel M. Forensic Toxicol. 2020; 38(2): 511-516.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11419-020-00526-x

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Monkshood is a wild growing plant which contains the very toxic alkaloid aconitine, and is often used in traditional Chinese medicine. In this case report, we describe a fatal accident after the unintentional consumption of an aconite extract.


Language: en
