Abstract

Several factors influence the efficiency and effectiveness of organizations, one of them is work engagement.



Nowadays job stress has become one of the most costly and a common problem in the workplace. United Nations introduced job stress as wentieth-century disease. Emergency unit in hospitals is stressful environments with high working pressure. This study is a cross-sectional study to determine the most common stress factors and assess work engagement among emergency center technicians in Markazi Province in 2015. Data were collected by using three questionnaires containing demographic questionnaire, job stressors questionnaire and job engagement questionnaire (UWES-9 Scale. SPSS version 19 software was used to analyze the data. The results showed that the patient care stressor had the maximum mean stress score (3.63±0.59) and physical stressors had the lowest mean stress score (3.26± 0.77). A significant relationship was observed between individual stressors and all aspects of work engagement and interpersonal stressors and vigour (P≤0.05). The results of this study showed that work engagement can have aneffect on job stress or job pressure. There was a negative association between work engagement and job stress.

Language: en