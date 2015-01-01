Abstract

With the rapid development of urban road traffic, there are a certain number of black spots in an urban road network. Therefore, it is important to create a method to effectively identify the urban road black spots in order to quickly and accurately ensure the safety of residents and maintain the sustainable development of a city. In this study, a GIS (geographic information system) and the Firefly Clustering Algorithm are combined. On the one hand, a GIS can accurately extract the distance between accident points through its spatial analysis function, overcoming the disadvantage of the accident data not usually including the specific location data. On the other hand, the Firefly Clustering Algorithm can be used to comprehensively extract the characteristics of accident points, which is particularly suitable for the identification of black spots. In order to verify the feasibility of the proposed method, this research compares the identification effect between the OD (origin-destination) cost distance calculated by GIS and the Euclidean distance. The results show that the Euclidean distance is smaller than the OD cost distance and that the accident search method based on the Euclidean distance can overestimate the number of black spots, especially for intersections. Therefore, the proposed method based on the Firefly Clustering Algorithm and GIS can not only contribute to identifying urban road black spots but also plays an auxiliary role in reducing urban road crashes and maintaining sustainable urban development.

Language: en