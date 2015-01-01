Abstract

Currently, there are quite a lot of incorrect procedures and mistakes that occur in the forensic area, which lacks analytical approaches toward solving the causes of accidents using s-t diagrams (distance-time diagrams) combined with the software simulation applications. When analyzing accidents, the correct information is of key importance. The aim of this article is to define a new specific technical and analytical approach toward handling expert's reports on traffic accidents in road transport at intersections, with respect to the traffic lights. A simulation program application is used as a progressive means of accident evaluation. This procedure must become a standard in the methods of modern traffic accident analysis. The application of this methodology with simulation tools for accident reconstruction enables one to perform a very precise analysis of traffic accidents. Mutual space and time relationships of vehicles' movements have been evaluated here, depending upon the intersection signal plan. To demonstrate the methodology, a real case is used here, reconstructed by means of the complex analytical simulation software PC-Crash. A procedure processed by these means can be beneficial for forensic traffic accident analysis

