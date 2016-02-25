|
Britting S, Artzi-Medvedik R, Fabbietti P, Tap L, Mattace-Raso F, Corsonello A, Lattanzio F, Arnlöv J, Carlsson AC, Roller-Wirnsberger R, Wirnsberger G, Kostka T, Guligowska A, Formiga F, Moreno-Gonzalez R, Gil P, Martinez SL, Kob R, Melzer I, Freiberger E, SCOPE investigators. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(Suppl 1): e320.
33008307
BACKGROUND: Reduced kidney function has become a major public health concern, especially among older people, as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is associated with increased risk of end stage renal disease and mortality. Falls are a serious negative health outcome in older persons with one third of people aged 65 years experiencing a fall per year and increasing fall rates with increasing age. The impact of CKD on falls in older community-dwelling persons is not well investigated. Additionally, lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) may also increase the risk of falls. Therefore, our aim was to investigate the impact of CKD and LUTS on falls as well as on injurious falls.
Older people; Falls; Injurious falls; Fear of falling; Kidney function; Urinary incontinence