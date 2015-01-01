|
Balikuddembe JK, Ardalan A, Stephen KM, Raza O, Khorasani-Zavareh D. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2020; 13(1): e1347.
(Copyright © 2020, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
33009004
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) pose a disproportionate public health burden in the low and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Uganda, with 85% of all the fatalities and 90% of all disability-adjusted life years lost reported worldwide. Of all RTIs which are recorded in Uganda, 50% of cases happen in Kampala -the capital city of Uganda and the nearby cities. Identifying the RTI prone-areas and their associated risk factors can help to inform road safety and prevention measures aimed at reducing RTIs, particularly in emerging cities such as Kampala.
