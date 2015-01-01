|
Citation
Moreira DN, Pinto da Costa M. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
33009562
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence has been addressed in public policies and law reforms in many countries to target its identification and provide increased support to those affected. In some countries, reporting domestic violence is mandatory, which means that anyone not only 'can' but also 'must' file a report, which is enough to progress the criminal proceedings, even against the victim's will. This article provides an overview about the importance of the clinicians' duty of care, debating whether or not domestic violence should be a public crime.
Language: en
Keywords
legislations; domestic violence; mandatory report; public crime