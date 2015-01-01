Abstract

AIM: To determine the characteristics of workplace violence towards emergency nurses in Campania, South Italy.



INTRODUCTION: In Italy, workplace violence is a severe and widespread problem. A national survey describes that, working in South Italy significantly increases the probability of being exposed. However, available data in Campania workplace violence towards nurse emergency department (ED) is lacking.



METHOD: We used a cross-sectional design, in two emergency department. Between April and May 2019, we distributed a questionnaire (QIN16VIPs). Three types of violence have been investigated: verbal/physical violence, verbal violence and physical violence. The data were analyzed using procedures of descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: A total of 83 questionnaires (response rate 92.3%), 48.2% of emergency nurses experienced verbal violence, 21.7% both verbal and physical violence and only 28.9% denied having experienced either. Nurses feeling at risk in emergency setting were more exposed to workplace violence (p=0.001). Anxiety (p=0.023) and anger (p=0.001) were perceived feeling with significant repercussions on the degree of evidence working in ED (p=0.043) and on trust in management (p=0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence turns out to be a serious and widespread problem that generates negative feelings in the attacked subject that affect the personal and work dimension. The promotion of simple and anonymous reporting systems would help nurses to be more aware of the importance of reporting the event, which is still in deficit today, thus preventing a true and proper estimate of the phenomenon. Future research should be focused for preventive measures could be drawn up to reduce the problem.

Language: it