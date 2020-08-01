Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adherence to child passenger safety recommendations is essential to prevent death and injury in children involved in motor vehicle crashes. Parents may not undertake the proper safety measures, which can lead to increase injury.



METHODS: A safety net, level I trauma center's database was used to identify admitted children (age<15 y/o) involved in motor vehicle crashes over a 2-y period to investigate safety restraint device use and compliance with state recommendations. Variables evaluated were crash characteristics, presence and method of passenger restraint, demographics, Glasgow Coma Scale, and Injury Severity Score. Excluded were patients where restraint characteristics could not be identified and those discharged from the trauma center.



RESULTS: Eighty patients met inclusion criteria. Thirty-two (40%) children were unrestrained. Safety restraint device was noted in 48 (60%) children with 13 (27.1%) patients improperly restrained. The most common method of improper restraint (6, 46.2%) was traveling in the front seat before the age state law recommends. With respect to proper, improper, and no restraint, age (7.31 ± 14.26, 5.76 ± 3.24, P = 0.36), female sex (17, 8, 13, P = 0.32), low-income status (14, 5, 24, P = 0.28), and race (P = 0.08) did not differ between the groups. The unrestrained children had statistically lower initial Glasgow Coma Scale and higher Injury Severity Score and were more often involved in high-risk mechanism of Injury motor vehicle crashes.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite recommendations and regulations regarding child passenger safety measures, there are a significant number of children that remain suboptimally restrained who are admitted to a safety-net trauma center. Further research is needed to understand the barriers to increase the compliance with recommendations along with targeted educational campaigns in low-compliance populations.

Language: en