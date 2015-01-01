SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bagwell-Gray ME, Jen S, Schuetz N. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)

10.1093/sw/swaa031

33011806

In this qualitative study, authors examine women's sexual risk and protective factors based on their experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) and positioning within society relative to power. This analysis examines sexual risk and protective factors across intersectional identities-including gender, race, socioeconomic conditions, and age-among women survivors of IPV. The sample (N = 28) included women of diverse ages (range = 22-60 years) and races (57 percent White, 14 percent African American, 11 percent Hispanic, 7 percent Native American, 7 percent multiracial, and 4 percent South Asian).

FINDINGS demonstrated that IPV experiences differentially affect women's sexual health according to intersectional identities and across various levels of environmental context by influencing the (in)stability of their lives and their experiences of (dis)empowerment. This analysis offers a nuanced understanding of how social workers can support women in planning for their own sexual health and safety and shows how an intersectional feminist framework enriches our understanding of the grand challenge to "build healthy relationships to end violence."


gender; intimate partner violence; intersectionality; sexual health

