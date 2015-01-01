|
Bagwell-Gray ME, Jen S, Schuetz N. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)
33011806
In this qualitative study, authors examine women's sexual risk and protective factors based on their experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) and positioning within society relative to power. This analysis examines sexual risk and protective factors across intersectional identities-including gender, race, socioeconomic conditions, and age-among women survivors of IPV. The sample (N = 28) included women of diverse ages (range = 22-60 years) and races (57 percent White, 14 percent African American, 11 percent Hispanic, 7 percent Native American, 7 percent multiracial, and 4 percent South Asian).
Language: en
gender; intimate partner violence; intersectionality; sexual health