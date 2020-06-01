SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wren K, Wren T. J. Perianesth. Nurs. 2020; 35(5): e554.

Abstract

Health care workers are at increased risk for workplace violence. Nurses and physicians who work in emergency departments (EDs) are especially at risk. A previous survey of ED nurses from 2009 found that one quarter of nurses reported they had experienced physical violence more than 20 times in the past 3 years, and verbal violence more than 200 times.

During the intervening time, workplace violence against health care workers has steadily increased each year and currently accounts for 73% of all nonfatal workplace violence injuries reported in the United States.

It is estimated that 40% of health care workers experience workplace violence annually...


