Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if parenthood among 25-44-year-olds is associated with a lower suicide rate in men and women in Sweden, and if this is explained by selection into parenthood.



METHODS: In total, 1,582,360 Swedish women and men, born between 1967 and 1985, and childless at their 25th birthday, were followed from 1992 to 2011. All data originated from linkage to national Swedish registers. Cox regression models were used with time-varying parenthood status to estimate adjusted hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals (aHR;CI) for suicide.



RESULTS: Having one, two, three or more children was associated with 64%, 79% and 78% lower suicide rate, respectively, compared with having no children, in models with basic adjustments. When a wide range of indicators of selection into parenthood were taken into account, the suicide rate was 58% lower in parents with one child and 70% lower in parents with two or more children compared to childless individuals (aHR 0.42 [95%CI 0.36-0.48]; 0.30 [95%CI 0.25-0.35]; 0.30 [95%CI 0.21-0.42]). In fathers with one, two, three or more children suicide rate was 54%, 64% and 59% lower, respectively, compared to non-fathers whereas in mothers was 70%, 83% and 93% lower, respectively, compared to non-mothers.



CONCLUSION: Parenthood among 25-44-year-olds is associated with a lower suicide risk in both men and women but to a larger extent among women, and particularly in parents with two or more children. Although selection into parenthood is possible, a protective effect of parenthood on suicide is likely in both men and women.

