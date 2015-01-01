Abstract

In international conflict correspondence safety mechanisms are unequally employed to protect local news-staffs in contrast to international staffs. Arguably, this has had the greatest impact on image production from war zones, exposing local photojournalists to increased dangers. But it also raises the possibility that local photographers from conflict-torn countries may represent conflicts to international audiences differently than do international photographers. This possibility is explored in this study using the case of Afghanistan. Based on photojournalists' perceptions and comparisons of international and locally produced images, we explore potential effects of the shifting reliance on local rather than international photojournalists on how distant wars come to be pictured to international audiences. This study advances an argument for giving increased protection to local photojournalists in conflict zones.



In der internationalen Konfliktberichterstattung werden Sicherheitsmechanismen zum Schutz von lokalen Nachrichtenmitarbeitern anders gehandhabt als zum Schutz internationaler Mitarbeiter. Die größte Auswirkung hat dies wohl auf die Bildproduktion in Kriegszonen, wo lokale Photojournalisten erhöhter Gefahr ausgesetzt sind. Eine mögliche Folgewirkung könnte darin bestehen, dass lokale Photographen aus konfliktgeschüttelten Ländern Konflikte ihrem internationalen Publikum anders versinnbildlichen als internationale Photographen dies tun. Diese Möglichkeit wird in der vorliegenden Studie anhand der Bildberichterstattung über Afghanistan untersucht. Gestützt auf den Vergleich von international und lokal produzierten Bildern explorieren wir die möglichen Effekte, welche eine Verschiebung des Vertrauens in lokale statt internationale Photojournalisten darauf haben kann, wie weit entfernte Kriege einem internationalen Publikum ins Bild gesetzt werden. Die Studie argumentiert dafür, lokale Photojournalisten in Konfliktzonen besser zu schützen.

